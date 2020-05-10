FORECAST: A few more cool days before summer-warmth takes over

WEATHER HEADLINES
- TUESDAY AM: Patchy Frost East
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday will start off with some sunshine and a cool breeze. Clouds will start to fill in this afternoon which will slow down any modest heating, generally in the mid to upper 50s.
We’ll see a partly cloudy sky Monday evening. Clouds will increase later in the night but eastern sections may remain clear long enough for some patchy frost.
I can’t rule out an isolated shower or some sprinkles on Tuesday for areas south of Louisville, but most will stay dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Lows in the 40s.
