FORECAST: A few more cool days before summer-warmth takes over
We'll be cool to start the week before temperatures soar into the low 80s to end the week.
By Brian Goode | May 8, 2020 at 6:42 AM EDT - Updated May 11 at 5:06 AM

  • TUESDAY AM: Patchy Frost East

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday will start off with some sunshine and a cool breeze. Clouds will start to fill in this afternoon which will slow down any modest heating, generally in the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll see a partly cloudy sky Monday evening. Clouds will increase later in the night but eastern sections may remain clear long enough for some patchy frost.

I can’t rule out an isolated shower or some sprinkles on Tuesday for areas south of Louisville, but most will stay dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Lows in the 40s.

