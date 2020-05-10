FORECAST: Windy evening, cooler Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy this evening with 20-30 mph winds decreasing overnight. A few clouds will move through as temperatures drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. I can’t rule out patchy frost in sheltered areas from the wind, but most won’t see it.
Expect a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky as we kick off a new workweek Monday. It will be a cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
We’ll see a partly cloudy sky Monday evening, but become mostly cloudy overnight. It will be a chilly night as lows drop into the low 40s.
I can’t rule out an isolated shower or some sprinkles on Tuesday for areas south of Louisville, but most will stay dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Much warmer temperatures return by the end of next week with highs in the 70s and 80s. However, an unsettled weather pattern will return, meaning the daily threat for scattered showers and storms.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.