Georgetown Drive-In announces opening night with limited capacity

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - With restrictions being lifted gradually in the state of Indiana, a drive-in theater has made an announcement and plans for reopening to the public.
The Georgetown Drive-In, located on State Road 64, announced on Facebook that it would be opening back up May 24 with a showing of the classic film The Wizard of Oz.
The date marks the beginning of Stage 3 for Governor Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana reopening plan. Drive-in theaters are allowed to reopen on this date, with indoor movie theaters allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity.
Georgetown Drive-In said in its Facebook post that it would be open at 50 percent capacity for their opening night. One car would be allowed per speaker pole, and drivers are to park their vehicles on the driver side of each pole only.
Admission for the event is $5 for adults and kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger.
For more information, call the Georgetown Drive-in at (812) 951-2616.
