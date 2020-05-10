Hardin County Fair canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hardin County Fair Board announced over the weekend that the 2020 Hardin County Fair, scheduled for July 6-11, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hardin County Fair announced on a Facebook post that while reviewing guidelines set for county fairs and other organizations, the fair board had voted to cancel this year’s upcoming fair.
Youth organizations such as the Hardin County 4-H will continue to work with the Hardin County Fair Board to allow use of their facilities for events.
In addition, the fair board announced that the Miss Hardin County Fair, Miss Teen Hardin County Fair, Miss Pre-Teen Hardin County Fair, and Little Miss & Mister Hardin County contests will be held, with winners allowed to participate in state contests held by the Kentucky Association of Fairs and Horse Shows at later dates.
The 2021 Hardin County Fair will run from July 5 through July 10.
