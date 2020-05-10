Indiana State Department of Health Sunday Update: 24,126 total positive cases of COVID-19, 17 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has released an update Sunday on the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
As of Sunday, Indiana has reported a total of 24,126 positive cases in the state, according to the ISDH. The number includes an additional 402 cases since Saturday’s update.
The ISDH has also reported 17 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,379.
So far, 140,029 residents in Indiana have been tested for COVID-19 as reported by the ISDH.
Indiana is currently within Phase 2 of their Back to Work plan, with the exception of Cass, Lake and Marion counties. Lake and Marion county begin Phase 2 on May 11, while Cass County begins on May 18.
Phase 2 has allowed religious services to reopen following CDC guidelines, as well as retail and shopping at 50 percent capacity. Manufacturers and industrial operations that have not already been in operation can also reopen following OSHA and CDC guidelines.
