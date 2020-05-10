Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Beshear: Infant among Kentucky's new coronavirus cases
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says a 1-year-old child is among Kentucky’s 158 new coronavirus cases. The Democratic governor said the state’s caseload continues to plateau, but stressed during his daily news conference on Saturday that people must continue following safety guidelines. Beshear reported six additional virus deaths, bringing the state’s total fatalities to 304 people. At least 6,440 people have tested positive, he said. The number of virus patients hospitalized in intensive care units rose to 226, as it continued to climb in the past couple weeks. The governor has said he plans to test residents and staffers at all nursing homes in the state in about two months.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-CHURCHES
Court halts ban on mass gatherings at Kentucky churches
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A federal court has halted the Kentucky governor's temporary ban on mass gathering from applying to in-person religious services. The temporary restraining order issued Friday enjoins Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's administration from enforcing the ban at any in-person religious service statewide, provided the places of worship practice social distancing and adhere to hygiene guidelines. Two other federal judges had previously ruled the ban was constitutional, but one of those judges ruled in a separate case Friday that another church could hold in-person services. Beshear has acknowledged the ruling, urging places of worship to follow safety guidelines if they choose to hold services.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky to expand testing at long-term care facilities
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky plans to do coronavirus testing at all nursing homes across the state. The strategy is aimed at a hard-hit segment during the pandemic. State Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander says health officials hope to reach every long-term facility in about two months. He offered details about the testing plans Friday. He says testing will be done at no charge to the facilities, residents and staff. The virus has been especially deadly among the state’s older population, particularly for those with underlying health conditions.
COVID-19 MATCHES
Idled help the isolated: Med students aid homebound seniors
CINCINNATI (AP) — Aspiring doctors in Cincinnati whose studies were interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak have morphed their mission to take care of people who are especially vulnerable to the pandemic’s dangers. University of Cincinnati medical students started a “COVID-19 match” program that is modeled after one that began in Louisville, Kentucky, and is being replicated around the country. Volunteers are assigned someone who is 60 years or older or who has health problems that make it particularly dangerous to risk exposure by leaving their home. The volunteers do grocery shopping, pick up prescriptions or perform other errands, or just send cards and check in.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-QUARANTINE RULING
Appeals court judge orders Kentucky man to quarantine
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky appeals court judge has ordered a Kentucky man exposed to the coronavirus to quarantine himself and to get tested. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that Judge Jeff S. Taylor ordered the 27-year-old man in McCreary County to self-quarantine from Tuesday through Saturday. The case is one of only a few in Kentucky where officials have asked courts to force people to quarantine. The ruling comes after Circuit Judge Dan Ballou declined to grant the request, voicing doubts on the court’s authority to do so. Taylor said he ordered a four-day quarantine because that’s what the health department requested.
MAN DEAD-INTERSTATE
Man found dead in median of I-85; officials seek public help
FAIR PLAY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are asking for the public's help figuring out what led up to the death of a man found in the median of Interstate 85 in South Carolina. News outlets report 53-year-old Lanny Mest was likely hit by a vehicle just hours before he was found the morning of April 18 near Fair Play. His last known address was in Kentucky but officials aren't sure when he last lived there. Mest had been arrested in Florida and South Carolina in recent months, but little is known about his final days. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oconee County Coroner's Office or South Carolina Highway Patrol.