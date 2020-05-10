Mayor Fischer announces 17 new positive cases in Louisville, 1 new death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Sunday that there are 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, bringing the total number to 1,648 positive cases.
Fischer confirmed the information through a tweet on Sunday afternoon, also confirming one additional death due to the novel coronavirus.
The new death was confirmed as an individual around 90-years-old. The total number of deaths has now been confirmed as 118 in Jefferson County.
The mayor also said that people need to continue staying safe in order to keep flattening the curve.
“While the data shows we are flattening the curve, we must stay vigilant,” the tweet said. “Please, #StayHome & if you must go out, stay 6′ apart & cover your face.”
Other numbers include 4 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the city’s total to 995 recovered.
