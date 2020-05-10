Mother’s Day Gift: Indiana woman takes third job at nursing home to spend time with mom

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Mother’s Day will be different this year especially for families with loved ones in nursing homes. One Southern Indiana woman tells WAVE 3 the pandemic won’t stop her from seeing her mother when it matters most.
Since March 18, Janie Kasse has worked part-time as a hospitality aide at Windsor Ridge Assisted Living in Jeffersonville. She already has a full-time job and another part-time commitment, but working at Windsor Ridge gives her a chance to spend more time with her mother Carol Chesser.
“It gives me peace of mind. Just knowing that, you know, I can see her a few times a week and know that emotionally she’s okay,” Kasse said.
Chesser, 65, suffered a traumatic brain injury decades ago and has lived at Windsor Ridge for 13 years. Kasse used to visit every Saturday, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chesser and other residents at Windsor Ridge have not been allowed visitors and remain isolated from each other.
“My mom is really social and so having to be in her room the whole time, I think, would have been detrimental for her,” Kasse said. “I get my job done and then I go and sit with her for a few minutes, whether it’s coloring with her or just watching a movie.”
With Mother’s Day on Sunday, Kasse said she’s grateful to still see her mom in person when so many others can’t. She encourages other families with loved ones in assisted living to find ways to stay in touch.
“Call them as much as you can and go see them through the window,” Kasse said. “Make all those efforts because they’re sitting in their rooms all day, so just reach out to them it makes a difference.”
Windsor Ridge is planning a socially-distanced cookout for residents at noon Sunday, as well as a Parade of Families at 3 p.m. Family members, have been encouraged to decorate their cars and make posters to show their love.
