Multiple double-shootings over the weekend shocks community, families mourning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the battle continues against the COVID-19 pandemic, some families are facing another challenge. They’re dealing with the loss of their loved ones due to violence.
It’s every parent’s worst nightmare: Losing a child. Especially when it comes at the hands of gun violence. Within this past weekend, there have been 3 double shootings within 48 hours. 3 people have died.
It started early Saturday morning when police were called to a shooting in the 100 block of Caldwell Avenue. Police found a 19-year-old woman and a 15-year-old shot. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at University Hospital, the 15-year-old was seriously injured but expected to survive.
Saturday night, LMPD officers were called by Bullitt County EMS to assist transporting a man and child who had been shot in Louisville and were later found in Shepherdsville.
On Sunday morning, officers responded to a double shooting in the Iroquois neighborhood on Halsey Court. Police found a man and woman on scene and were pronounced dead.
19-year old Kelsie Small was one of the victims over Mother’s Day weekend. Her mother said she had a promising future as a nurse. She was a nursing student at Northern Kentucky University.
Small is just one of the dozens of lives lost so far this year and during a global pandemic. Christopher 2X says as an anti-violence advocate, he’s stunned himself at the severity of the recent violence.
"We have been more challenged in the last several weeks as it relates to virus and violent crime shootings,” said Christopher 2X, Executive Director of Game Changers. “One thing we have to consistently do, we have to ask those who are willing to help, fight the internal fight from the neighborhood perspective, those who see the tendencies of violence
LMPD is still investigating each shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.
