As states re-open, you’ll want to stay on top of cleaning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Finding hand sanitizer and disinfectants is still a challenge. As states slowly re-open and people start to venture out more, that means you may need to up your cleaning game.
Kyle Ray, the founder of Geek Window Cleaning, says one of the biggest mistakes people make when they spray their disinfectants is they wipe it up right away.
“Make sure you are giving it the proper amount of contact time,” Ray said. “When you have a disinfectant and you spray it on a surface, you don’t want to wipe it up immediately that product may require 4, 5, ten minutes of contact time to kill the bacteria on the surface.”
Ray advises that you read product labels. He says don’t forget to disinfect all of the things we touch like remotes, door knobs, light switches, microwave buttons, fridge handles, facet, stove knobs, and gaming devices.
“You’ll want to make sure it’s a disinfectant because there is a difference in sanitizing and disinfecting,” Ray said. “Sanitizing is designed to get rid of bacteria like E.coli and salmonella. Disinfectants are designed to kill viruses like influenza and COVID-19. You will want to get the highest kill count you can which is 99.9 or 99.99 or 99.999 of bacteria and viruses, those are the things you should look for on your label. The higher the number the better it is.”
Don’t forget to disinfect the inside of your car as well and be careful with where you store your cleaning supplies. Heat can impact their effectiveness.
