As states re-open, you’ll want to stay on top of cleaning

“You’ll want to make sure it’s a disinfectant because there is a difference in sanitizing and disinfecting,” Ray said. “Sanitizing is designed to get rid of bacteria like E.coli and salmonella. Disinfectants are designed to kill viruses like influenza and COVID-19. You will want to get the highest kill count you can which is 99.9 or 99.99 or 99.999 of bacteria and viruses, those are the things you should look for on your label. The higher the number the better it is.”