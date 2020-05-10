Two dead after shooting in the Iroquois neighborhood, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people have died from a shooting in the Iroquois neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police received calls around 12:45 p.m. to a shooting on the 5300 block of Halsey Court.
Once officers arrived on scene, they found a male and a female that had been shot.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating. There are no suspects at the moment.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
