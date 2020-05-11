Bridge replacement to close stretch of East Broadway for 3 months

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers who use East Broadway as part of their daily commute are going to be detoured for 90 days while the bridge over Beargrass Creek is replaced.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says work will begin May 26 to replace the nearly 100-year-old bridge spanning the South Fork of Beargrass Creek. The bridge, located between Campbell St. and Barret Ave., carries more than 19,000 vehicles per day.
KYTC says light traffic volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the early closure of Jefferson County Public Schools have allowed the start date for the project to moved up. Moving the project up will reduce impacts to motorists.
The $1.4 million project, is part of a KYTC statewide initiative to restore aging structures to remove weight restrictions that prevent use by school buses, emergency vehicles, and businesses.
Louisville Paving and Construction was awarded a contract in February to replace the bridge.
Detour signs will be put into place to help drivers navigate the closure.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.