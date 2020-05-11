Churchill Downs backside opens up in preparation for Spring Meet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs plans to move forward with plans to host their Spring Meet starting Saturday May 16.
On Monday, the track welcomed horses, trainers and other essential personnel.
Horse racing was one of the many businesses set to re-open Monday under guidelines set forth by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
The backside of Churchill Downs looked a lot different than normal however. The track is still closed to fans and media. Everyone coming into Churchill Downs for the time being has to go through a medical screening. Anybody that goes inside has to be wearing a mask. Once inside, you’re still expected to practice social distancing. That’s enforced by track security.
Down the street from Churchill, Wagner’s Pharmacy is ready for the extra foot traffic from trainers and owners. “They call me in my own phone saying we can’t wait to get there,” said kitchen manager Pamela Pryor. “We’re excited to get them all home."
It’s not just the horse racing industry that Pamela Pryor expects a bump from, as other business begin opening this week too. “Construction people eat here,” said Pryor. “I really do see it picking up a whole lot more than we’ve been getting.” Wagner’s dining room is still closed, but they are doing curbside pickup and carry-out.
As for Churchill Downs, as they move closer to a September Derby, they’re awaiting word from government officials in Kentucky that allow them to have fans at the track. Until then, they are working to bring all the horses to the track for upcoming races.
According to Churchill Downs, these are the dates that they are allowing horses from different places to come to the track:
- Fair Grounds in New Orleans, La. (May 11-13);
- Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Fla., Tampa Bay Downs in Tampa, Fla. and horses based at Florida training centers (May 14-16);
- Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. (May 17-19);
- All other locales (May 20)
