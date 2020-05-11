Class of 2020 enters crippled job market; expert says grads should keep an open mind

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Imagine paying all of that money for a college degree and trying to get a job during the pandemic. For many, it’s going to be challenging. The Class of 2020 is entering a job market crippled by COVID-19, with joblessness as bad as it was in the Great Depression.
Graduates finished the year in a way they weren’t expecting.
"I feel like I have to get a job quickly because I have to pay these loans off. They're calling me and asking for their money back," college graduate Aliesha Nunnally told WAVE 3 News in April.
Graduates are still looking ahead to the future, despite what that may look like. The total number of people who have lost their jobs and filed unemployment claims since the pandemic began is at least 33 million.
"They are coming into unprecedented times however, I don't want them to be discouraged," Amy Fulmer, director of recruitment for Futuretech Staffing said.
Fulmer says there are jobs out there and there will be more jobs out there, people just have to learn how to navigate the waters. That may mean being open minded and possibly taking an internship.
"I know it's not a popular thing," Fulmer said. "People want to get out of school and get paid but, some of the most successful entries into industries and businesses have been through internships. Many times they will create a job for you. They'll say we don't need you here but, we kind of like that you can do this."
Fulmer says companies that are hiring right now across the country are in the tech industry.
"I know zoom is hiring now," Fulmer said.
Fulmer says people should also consider jobs in the trades industry.
"If you can do anything with your hands," Fulmer said. "If you can fix things, if you are plumber, if you are building maintence engineer. I would stay away from hospitality. That is going to hurt for a long time."
Fulmer says don't box yourself into a corner, everything should be on the table and keep in mind companies are reinventing themselves.
"People are working from home," Fulmer said. "Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Just because you graduated with a degree that says I can do this, this is time in history when all the rules are going out the window."
Another piece of advice if you don't have a job right now and are looking, don't become stale. Do something even if it's volunteer work, anything you can do to be honing your skills.
If you are looking for a job, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.