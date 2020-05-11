Elizabethtown High School plans parade for class of 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The senior class at Elizabethtown High School (EHS) were honored with their own senior drive-thru.
On Monday, seniors lined up in their cars in front of the school with their cap and gowns on and signs on the car with their names on it.
Dozens of teachers and family members lined the routes with signs and cheered as the caravan departed from EHS and paraded by several other schools before it arrived back at the starting place for some senior goodies.
One teacher says she felt for the students for how they’re senior year came to an end.
“I do feel for them I think that, you know, your senior year is really important and it’s really just a coming to an end of an era for you and you get to say goodbye to your friends," Panther Academy preschool teacher Stephanie Ash said. “You get to do a lot of extra activities with everybody and they didn’t get to have that this year so it’s kind of sad.”
The cars maintained 6 feet of distance between each other and students remained inside as the caravan made its route.
