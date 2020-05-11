FORECAST: Below average temperatures won’t last much longer

- TUESDAY AM: FROST ADVISORY north & east of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A brief period of clearing is possible this evening before high clouds return overnight. Isolated patches of frost can’t be ruled out in rural areas east of I-65, but a vast majority of us will be frost-free. A frost advisory is in place NE of Louisville.
A milder Tuesday is on the way, but much much warmer weather is in the long range forecast. Skies will likely stay mostly cloudy Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Lows will bottom out in the 40s.
Scattered showers increase on Wednesday, keeping high temperatures from advancing beyond the lower 60s. This will be the last cool day for a while.
A warmer, more humid, flow will move in later in the week and the weekend. This will come at the risk for thunderstorms at times as well.
