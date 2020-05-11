FORECAST: Better chance at sunshine this afternoon

- FROST ADVISORY: Henry, Trimble & Carroll in KY; Jennings & Jefferson in IN. Expiring at 8 am.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A chilly (and frosty for some) start to Tuesday. The clouds will keep things cool through lunch but afternoon sun breaks will allow for a nice jump into the 60s later in the day.
Clouds increase once again as a warm front approaches tonight. Any light showers/sprinkles will be found across western and perhaps south-central Kentucky through sunrise.
Showers will slowly develop/fade/re-develop on Wednesday as a warm front moves from western Kentucky northeast to Cincinnati by the evening. Isolated thunder will be possible as well. Highs in the 60s. Showers will remain possible near and northeast of Louisville in the early evening. A drying trend is expected during the overnight. A stronger south wind overnight will allow for temperatures to rise to near 60 by sunrise on Thursday.
A warm and humid set up Friday and Saturday with scattered thunderstorms at times. While we may get a break at the end of the weekend, next week looks very warm if not hot.
