Gilda’s Club distributes thousands of green light bulbs to help honor those lost to coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local non-profit organization is helping answer Governor Beshear’s call to “Light Our Homes Green”. Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana delivered more than 7,000 donated green bulbs to people throughout Kentuckiana, Indiana and other parts of the country.
More one hundred volunteers, including former Lt. Governor Jerry Abramson and his wife Madeline, helped to fulfill the “Gilda’s Goes Green” initiative by answering residents’ requests for the green bulbs.
All the bulbs were donated by P-C Home Center in New Albany. The initiative is a visual representation of Kentucky’s support for lives lost to COVID-19.
