Gilda’s Club helps Kentuckians go green during pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local non-profit organization is helping answer Governor Andy Beshear’s call to light our homes green to show compassion to those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.
Gilda’s Club Kentuckiana has delivered thousands of donated green light bulbs to people throughout Kentucky, Indiana and other parts of the country.
Former Louisville Mayor Jerry Abramson and his wife Madeline delivered the last of the donated bulbs to a family in West Louisville this week.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.