Indiana business owners anxious but excited for reopening

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Many Indiana businesses got Governor Eric Holcomb’s go ahead to open their doors again Monday. Not only are restaurants opening up at 50% capacity, hair stylists saw clients badly in need of a cut and color.
Before opening, phones were ringing at Strandz Salon in New Albany, "It's been like that non-stop," said Stefanie Griffith who owns the business with her two sisters.
One of the first customers in the door at Strandz was Providence soon-to-be graduate Alec Fougerousse, who told us family members have threatened to cut his long locks.
"I told my mom as soon as they're open, you've to get me in," Fougerousse said.
Griffith said they've made serious safety changes. There's no double booking clients and that means no one is in the waiting room. Customers stay in their car until each work station is cleaned. Inside, everyone must wear a mask during cuts and color.
"I think it's going to be a changing game and a new way of doing things," Griffith said. "I think there's a lot of good about it, we just have to go through it and see how it goes."
Miles away in Jeffersonville, employees at Parlour were making pizzas and getting ready to seat customers for dinner.
“We’re looking forward to it,” said Trent Raper, General Manager of Parlour, “we are ready to get back up and running.”
While Parlour had carryout and delivery during the pandemic, the restaurant used its closure time wisely, renovating its outdoor area, where owners believe customers will feel more comfortable.
"We're really prepared for outside too because we feel like people will be more excited about sitting outside right now as opposed to inside," Raper said," but I think it's important for everyone to at least have the option to get out, I know there's a lot of cabin fever."
They agree with that way of thinking at Strandz, saying their customers just want something familiar even with new social distancing changes.
"I think they're just excited to kind of be back to something a little normal, so they can feel like themselves again," Griffith said.
The Southern Indiana salon is also fielding calls from people in Kentucky ready for a haircut or color. The salon said their customers come first, but they’ll be glad to get you in ... if they can.
