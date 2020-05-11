KFC Yum! Center and American Red Cross team up to host blood drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the American Red Cross is encouraging healthy individuals to donate blood by hosting a blood drive at the KFC Yum! Center Tuesday and Wednesday.
American Red Cross says there is a continued need for blood for trauma patients, children battling cancer, mothers experiencing childbirth, and patients with sickle cell disease among other complications.
Donated blood has a shelf life of 42 days according to the American Red Cross, and the supply must be continually refilled for patients in need.
The KFC! Yum Center will host for the Help Maintain the Blood Supply Blood Drive from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. May 12 and May 13.
Healthy individuals who wish to donate are asked to schedule an appointment on the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by visiting the Red Cross’ website and using the sponsor code KFCYUM.
The blood drive will be following safety precautions in line with the Centers for Disease Control public guidance for this event, and asks all donors to schedule an appointment prior to arrival and to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.