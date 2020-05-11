Ky. AG Daniel Cameron joins 18-state coalition requesting investigation of Chinese government

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined 17 other states’ attorneys general in forming a coalition requesting investigation by Congress into the Chinese government’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release from the office of the Attorney General, the effort was led by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson Friday. A letter was sent to the leadership of the House and Senate Foreign Relations Committees and members of House and Senate leadership to ask for a Congressional investigation.
“Recent reports suggest that the communist Chinese government willfully and knowingly concealed information about the severity of the virus while simultaneously stockpiling personal protective equipment,” Attorney General Wilson said in the letter. “In what Secretary of State Pompeo has described as a ‘classic communist disinformation effort,’ the Chinese government, aided by the World Health Organization, appears to have intentionally misled the world over the last six months.”
The release from Cameron’s office states the hardship for millions of Americans has been caused by the Chinese government’s mishandling and deliberate deception of the virus.
“COVID-19 has affected every part of life in the Commonwealth, and the repercussions of the virus will be felt long after the pandemic is over,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We owe it to Kentuckians, and all Americans, to undertake a full Congressional investigation into the communist Chinese government’s actions beginning in the earliest days of the COVID-19 virus in Wuhan through its spread to the United States.”
In addition to Kentucky and South Carolina, the attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia have all joined in support of the Congressional investigation.
