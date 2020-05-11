Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana coronavirus death toll goes past 1,500 people
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say Indiana’s death toll from confirmed or presumed coronavirus illnesses has topped 1,500 people. The Indiana State Department of Health on Sunday reported 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths that occurred between Wednesday and Saturday, along with one additional death considered coronavirus related by doctors but without confirmation of the illness from test results. The latest state statistics list 1,379 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, along with 129 deaths with probable infections.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA
Indiana voters shifting to mail-in ballots for primary
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Many of Indiana’s voters have shifted over the past decade to casting ballots days or weeks ahead of Election Day rather than standing in line at their neighborhood polling site on that day. The coronavirus outbreak is causing what could become an even bigger shift toward mail-in ballots for Indiana’s upcoming primary election that’s been delayed until June 2. Election officials and state political leaders are encouraging mail-in voting as a way to protect poll workers and voters from possible COVID-19 exposure. More than 200,000 Indiana voters have so far requested mail-in ballots.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEAT PLANTS-INDIANA
Hunger nonprofit seeks donations for meat processing costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana nonprofit organization that provides meat to food banks is seeking the public’s help during the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered processing plants. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry in Garrett has an abundance of pigs sent to it from farmers because the meat processing plants it partners with are either closed or slowed down production due to the virus outbreak. The organization is encouraging people to donate via its website or send a check or a money order to help offset these costs.
SHERIFF-FESTIVAL ALTERCATION LAWSUIT
Indiana county to hire outside lawyers for sheriff's suit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana county will hire outside attorneys to defend its sheriff in a lawsuit stemming from his altercation last year with a teenage boy during a festival. Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux is being sued by the parents of a 15-year-old boy who was a volunteer during Fort Wayne’s Three Rivers Festival last July. That suit alleges that the sheriff “smelled of alcohol” and pushed their son to the ground, injuring him, when the teen asked to see Gladieux’s VIP pass to a restroom area. The suit is seeking $300,000 for medical costs, emotional distress and other damages.
INDIANAPOLIS-POLICE SHOOTINGS
Indianapolis police fire pepper balls amid shootings protest
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police fired pepper balls to disperse a crowd as they arrested a man during a protest near the location where an officer fatally shot a 21-year-old black man days earlier. The Indianapolis Star reports about 50 people converged Saturday near the site where Dreasjon “Sean” Reed was killed Wednesday. During Saturday's protest, a police spokesman says officers fired pepper balls “to deter a crowd as they closed in on officers" arresting a man. No officers or protesters were injured. Reed’s killing and the fatal police shooting hours later of another black man have strained relations between city police and black residents.
GREAT LAKES-WATER LEVELS
Two Great Lakes break water level records in April
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Water levels at two upper Great Lakes have broken records as predicted, and they're expected to get higher in coming months. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that Lakes Michigan and Huron set new water level records in April and were 13.4 inches higher than last year at this time and almost 3 inches higher than the record set in 1986. Mark Breederland, extension educator with nonprofit Michigan Sea Grant in Traverse City, said Lakes Michigan and Huron have set record mean water levels every month this year since January, and he expects it continue through July.
EVANSVILLE-TWO DEAD
Coroner: Carbon monoxide killed woman, young daughter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her young daughter found dead last month in a southwestern Indiana home died from carbon monoxide poisoning after an automobile was left running in their garage. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear ruled the carbon monoxide inhalation death of 49-year-old Kimbra Shanafelt a suicide and the death of her 5-year-old daughter, Dahni Shanafelt, a homicide. Kimbra Shanafelt died in the house’s attached one-car garage, where an auto was left running. Vanderburgh County's sheriff tells the Evansville Courier & Press exhaust fumes could have seeped into the house, killing her daughter as the vehicle continued running until using up its fuel.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana's confirmed, presumed virus death toll nears 1,500
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say an additional 43 Indiana residents are confirmed or presumed to have died from the coronavirus, pushing Indiana’s death toll from COVID-19 to nearly 1,500. The Indiana State Department of Health said Saturday that a total of 1,362 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19. That's 34 more than on Friday. The state agency also increased the number of reported probable COVID-19 deaths by nine to 128. Those are deaths state officials say doctors blame on coronavirus infections without confirmation of the illness from test results. The new numbers bring Indiana’s confirmed or presumed number of deaths to 1,490.