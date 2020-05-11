Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

CINCINNATI (AP) — Aspiring doctors in Cincinnati whose studies were interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak have morphed their mission to take care of people who are especially vulnerable to the pandemic’s dangers. University of Cincinnati medical students started a “COVID-19 match” program that is modeled after one that began in Louisville, Kentucky, and is being replicated around the country. Volunteers are assigned someone who is 60 years or older or who has health problems that make it particularly dangerous to risk exposure by leaving their home. The volunteers do grocery shopping, pick up prescriptions or perform other errands, or just send cards and check in.