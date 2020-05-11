Louisville bar owner ‘ready to reopen’ with weeks to wait

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Kentucky restaurants reopen with restrictions May 22, many bars licensed to sell food in addition to alcohol will also reopen. For establishments only licensed to sell alcohol, the wait to reopen could last until mid-summer. Under Gov. Beshear’s Healthy at Work plan, bars and gatherings of up to 50 people won’t be allowed until July 1.
Lynne Frost, owner of Third Street Dive in downtown Louisville, closed her doors March 16. After taking over the bar from William S. Gordon in 2010, Frost said she always had a steady stream of customers. Now, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Frost has laid off staff temporarily and applied for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
“I had a good financial cushion, but in two months it’s gone down about half,” Frost said. “The situation was getting dire."
Two weeks after closing, Frost tried to sell bottled beer but later discovered that “packaged sales” were prohibited by Louisville Metro Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) because Third Street Dive does not sell food. Now, she has started shipping cases of beer back to distributors to recoup her losses before the product expires.
Frost tell WAVE 3 she feels ready to reopen her doors sooner than July 1.
“It’s a bitter pill to swallow. I understand being cautious with the pandemic and all, I also understand I need to be open to survive,” Frost said.
She has already made plans to reopen safely, taking most of the seating in her bar off the floor and putting down tape to keep the remaining chairs and bar stools at least six feet apart. Frost already has gloves and disinfectant on hand and plans to limit capacity at Third Street Dive to 50 people.
As of Monday, the state has not released clear guidelines for bars to reopen. Frost hopes retail sales of clothing and other branded merchandise, allowed May 20, can help hold her over until she’s back in business.
“I’m hoping that we have a line out the door waiting to come and we get back to normal, just be nice to be back to normal,” Frost said.
Gov. Beshear encourages businesses that have not yet reopened to submit proposals for the Department of Health to evaluate when they can reopen safely.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.