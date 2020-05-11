Louisville tracking COVID costs as expenses rise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro leaders claim another year of service city cuts is likely on the way due to Coronavirus. Mayor Greg Fischer said they could be especially tough if the city doesn’t receive more federal relief or flexibility on how they can spend what they’ve already been granted.
A big part of the issue is a decrease in tax revenue, but there are also costs associated with the virus, which the city is now tracking through a public database. City leaders are hoping some of those costs will be covered by federal dollars. As of now, the city is able to get $134 million in federal reimbursements.
Jean Porter, a spokesperson from the Mayor’s Office, wrote in an email that the expense and encumbrance tracking sheet is intended to identify potential expenditures eligible for federal reimbursement related to Metro’s COVID-19 response. Porter went on to say Louisville Metro will reevaluate these expenses to only submit those that would be reimbursable under federal guidelines as the guidelines are developed.
Tracked from late March through last Friday, the public data set shows costs are going up and have reached $9.2 million so far. A quarter of those costs detailed in the report, not surprisingly, come from the Department of Public Health and Wellness.
Also, about a third of the $9.2 million is estimated personnel expenses- related to things like sick pay and COVID tracking. Some transactions on the COVID-19 expense report also list purchases from restaurants that sometimes amount to more than $1,000.
Purchases listed on the document span across many city departments. For example, the list includes a Park Department purchase from GolfGalaxy.com and a number of purchases made by the Zoo.
Regarding the current inclusion of purchases from a number of departments, Porter said all Procurement Card (P-Card) purchases are pulled into this spreadsheet, until they are assigned to a different location at the end of the payment cycle. The ones remaining will then be assessed for whether or not they are reimbursable.
Monday, Fischer again urged Louisvillians to contact congressional lawmakers to push for flexibility and help for city governments.
During a recent public hearing on the upcoming budget, nonprofits were among the latest to push for money to keep providing services.
"Without the baseline support of Louisville Metro Government, while we are eager and motivated to look for other sources, we simply will not be able to present a budget for the next fiscal year," Jennifer Hancock, the CEO of VOA Mid-States, said.
Hancock said, under the proposed budget, at least two of their programs will be hit hard and possibly go away entirely- including one that aims to prevent evictions and their needle exchange program.
A group called the Peace Education Program also made a plea for money noting it was left out of the budget.
The group teaches conflict resolution in Kentucky schools in hopes of preventing violence. Something program leader Eileen Blanton said is drastically needed right now.
"The homicide rate among our youth is outstanding, it's staggering" Blanton said. "We will dedicate these funds, just $5,500."
Fischer has said that if Louisville cant get more federal dollars or spend what it already has more flexibly, cuts could be three times as painful as last year.
Residents can learn how to participate in the Metro budget process by clicking here.
