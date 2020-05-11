Mayor Fischer announces 27 new coronavirus cases, county total reaches 1,675

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer on Monday announced 27 new cases of the coronavirus around Jefferson County, and one more death.
During his daily video briefing, Fischer said the totals are now up to 1,675 cases and 119 deaths.
The patient who died was a 72-year-old woman.
Three more confirmed cases have been reported among the city’s first-responder teams, including two staffers at LMPD and one more at the Department of Corrections. In all, 43 first responders have tested positive throughout the current crisis. Twenty-two have returned to work, and 21 are still recovering.
Also at LMDC, a total of 370 inmates have been tested. Two hundred and seven have tested negative, and the other 163 results are pending. The mayor said he’s hoping those results will be confirmed and reportable by Wednesday.
Fischer gave an update on the city’s budget, saying that what once was a projected $19 million surplus is now looking like a $27 million shortage, a $46 million swing for the fiscal year.
