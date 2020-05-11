NuLu Bockfest canceled for 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nulu Bock Fest has been cancelled for this year. The annual outdoor festival,which features food, bock beer and goat races, had been scheduled for March 21 and then was rescheduled to May 23, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say the festival will return in 2021.
NuLu Business Association president Rick Murphy said, “It’s disappointing to lose out on this opportunity to showcase the best of our neighborhood and businesses this year. But like so many other event organizers who have had to make similar decisions, we feel it is important to keep our community safe at this time. Once we have defeated this virus, we can all come together again for a true celebration.”
Many of the participating breweries will have their bock beer available for purchase and curbside pick up along with other varieties of their beers including:
● Against the Grain Brewery-16 ounce 4 pack cans available
● Dry Ground Brewing-Yard Bird Dobbelbock-Growler and Howlers available
● Falls City Brewing-Traditional Bock-Growler and Crowlers available
● Goodwood Brewing-Bock-Growlers available
● Gravely Brewing-Blitzkrieg Bock-Growler and 22 ounce Bombers available
● Holsopple Brewing-Honest Bock-weizenbock Growler and Crowlers Available
● Mile Wide Beer Co.-Zugbock-16 ounce 4 pack cans available
● Monnik Beer Co.-Fabstinence-Weizenbock-Growler and Crowlers available
● Old Louisville Brewing-Bock Growler and Crowlers Available
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.