One dead in Oldham County house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a house fire in Oldham County.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Buckeye Lane.
Firefighters arrived to find a man in the foyer of the home and tried to resuscitate him before EMS stepped in, but the man didn’t survive.
A woman in the house had burns on her hands.
There was a lot of damage to the home and due to the size of the fire, officials have not determined an obvious source of ignition.
So far, the fire is believed to have been an accident.
The Oldham County arson team is investigating.
