7 organizations receive grants in first round from Louisville Metro Council COVID-19 relief fund

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Seven non-profit organizations will benefit from the first round of grants from the Louisville Metro Council COVID-19 relief fund.
The $2.7 million emergency assistance package was established in March to help supplement relief organizations experiencing a surge in demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
The first round of grants will benefit:
- Central Louisville Community Ministries
- Eastern Area Community Ministries
- Fern Creek/Highview United Ministries
- Jeffersontown Area Ministries
- New Directions Housing Corporation
- South Louisville Community Ministries
- West Louisville Community Ministries
“The organizations benefiting from this first round of grants are those on the front lines of providing the most urgent of basic needs,” Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services director Tameka Laird said. “They do outstanding work and have long been great partners to our city.”
More grants will be announced in upcoming weeks.
