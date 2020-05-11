Owners introduce safety measures as some Kentucky businesses reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As some Kentucky businesses reopen, many spent Monday preparing their social-distancing protocols and making PPE readily available for the public.
Small business owners are relieved to be back open, hoping to avoid losing their livelihoods.
When clients enter Gary Barragan’s photography studio, they’ll have to fill out a form, wear a mask and gloves and apply sanitizer. It’s part of the Healthy at Work protocols he has set up.
“I’ll let them know I’ll be checking their temperature, (have them fill out a) health questionnaire,” Barragan said. “Other than that, we’re going to have fun, take some good images.”
Barragan had just purchased the studio when the pandemic forced business closures. However, with safety protocols, he said he’s confident his business will pick up where it left off.
“Well for about a month and a half, everything was dead and slow, as far as bookings,” Barragan said. “It was a bit of a shock, but I stayed busy at home trying to stay creative.”
Monday marked the day Beshear allowed certain businesses to reopen. They include manufacturing, supply-chain businesses, pet care and grooming and car dealerships, among others.
Andrew Norton, manager at Bachman Auto Group, said the dealership is counting on people coming in and getting what they need.
”We have a lot of inventory right now,” he said. “Manufacturers have very strong specials, they want to see the business get going again."
A lot of their business has been done online and through a support team, but Norton said when car buyers start trickling back in to the showroom, they’ll see a healthy environment.
“All our employees will have masks, when working with customers and each other,” he said. “Our sales desks have shields, so customers will feel safe and know we’re taking the proper precautions.”
The next phase of reopening in Kentucky is May 22, which will allow restaurants to open their dining rooms at limited capacity.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.