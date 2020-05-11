Parking lot dining part of temporary Executive Order in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Parking lots can be used as dining areas in Jeffersontown, according to an Executive Order.
Jeffersontown mayor Bill Dieruf announced plans to sign a temporary Executive Order to assist with restaurant capacity once the businesses are able to reopen on May 22.
Under Gov. Andy Beshear’s order, restaurants can reopen at 33 percent capacity indoors, but can seat at 100 percent capacity outdoors.
Dieruf’s order states restaurants can utilize a portion of parking areas and all other open spaces for outdoor dining. The order states restaurants can use canopies without walls to allow for airflow.
Dieruf said, “We are extremely thankful for the efforts of our restaurants during this time to provide delicious meals to us, and those meals have made our days brighter. The Order is Jeffersontown’s way of saying thank you in a way that will help our restaurants to increase their service, and which will allow more of our residents and friends to return to their favorite places safely.”
Restaurants that share common areas with other businesses must make sure the landlord agrees with any outdoor seating plans.
Dieruf plans to sign the order on May 15. Under the order, all CDC and state guidelines must be followed and fire lanes must be maintained.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.