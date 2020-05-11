Photography, pet grooming among industries reopening Monday under Healthy at Work

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many parts of Kentucky’s economy will reopen May 11 under Gov. Beshear’s Healthy at Work plan. Construction, horse racing, manufacturing and distribution, office-based businesses, pet grooming, vehicle dealerships, and photography are all included in Phase 1.
Professional headshot photographer, Gary Barragan, tells WAVE 3 News he’s excited to be back in business. While his Nulu studio was closed, Barragan found a way to take client portraits virtually but he calls the studio his comfort zone.
“I was going stir crazy. As a photographer, you’ve got that creative and artistic side, so this is my home away from home,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to getting back open and seeing the community.”
Starting Monday, Barragan will need to meet Healthy at Work requirements to stay operational.
He plans to comply by directing clients to his studio’s side door to avoid a co-working space. At the door, Barragan will take client temperatures and implement a health questionnaire. Once inside the studio, clients will wear face masks at all times except when photographs are being taken. Social distance will be maintained throughout the entire session and image review will be done wirelessly.
“When they leave, I’ll disinfect everything and then, you know, after that it’s just kind of business as usual,” Barragan said.
Amanda Shafer, the owner of Pawsitively Dogs Grooming, tells WAVE 3 she’s also excited to reopen Monday. Under Healthy at Work, pet groomers are allowed to reopen and Shafer said she’s booked out for weeks.
“There’s not been too many [customers] that’ve been real shy about whether it’s safe to come back or not, they’re anxious to get back to something normal,” Shafer said.
Shafer plans to comply with Healthy at Work requirements by instituting curbside pet pickup and drop-off. She will also enhance already stringent disinfecting procedures and accept more contactless payments.
“It’s been a long two months, super excited to get back to working and doing what I love,” Shafer said.
Because so many pets are past-due for grooming, Shafer is not taking any new clients at this time.
