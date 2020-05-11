Scarlet’s Bakery ending curbside, retail services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another local businesses adjusts to change amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Scarlet’s Bakery will end their curbside and retail services Wednesday, May 13.
The company made the announcement on their Facebook page.
In the meantime, Scarlet’s Bakery will offer products online only as they work to rebuild.
All catering orders already placed will be honored. Curbside orders more than $20 will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last.
