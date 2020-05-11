Victims of Halsey Court shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman found shot and killed in the Iroquois neighborhood have been identified.
The shootings happened Sunday afternoon on Halsey Court. When LMPD got to the scene, they found both victims suffering from gun shot wounds.
The victims are identified as 32-year-old Brandon Gibbs and 28-year-old Shakeria Blakemore. Both lived in the 5300 block of Halsey Court.
LMPD has not made any arrests in any of these cases. If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
