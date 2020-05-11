Woman nearly falls for scam while helping son file for unemployment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Robbi Taylor was desperate.
“No, it’s not good,” Taylor said. "You feel like you’re on an island all by yourself.”
Taylor’s son Evan, a technician at KLM Heating & Cooling, was laid off on March 20. For four weeks, Taylor said he tried and failed to file for unemployment, eventually locking himself out of his account. With frustration building, and no money coming in, Taylor picked up the phone to help her son.
“At that time, it was just a busy signal and then they’d hang up on you," Taylor said. “So I just picked up my phone and said, 'Well, we can’t get a hold of unemployment, let’s try to get a hold of the governor’s office.”
Taylor Google searched ways to reach Governor Andy Beshear. On Kentucky.gov, she found a toll free number, (877) 855-3573, and dialed it.
Quickly, she realized the number led to an outright scam.
“I really felt like I had scored when they answered, until they asked me for money," Taylor said.
Taylor told WAVE 3 News the person on the phone told her she had won a $100 gift card, but needed to give him her credit card information for a $1.90 shipping fee.
“I was just so dang aggravated, that I told them I wasn’t going to give them any money,” Taylor said.
Taylor emailed WAVE 3 News on Thursday and explained the issue. Friday morning, WAVE 3 News called the scam number, and were led down the same path. After the call, WAVE 3 News contacted the Better Business Bureau and spoke to Chief Operating Officer Bruce Gadansky.
“That turns all the alarms on really loud,” Gadansky said.
He said major events, like the COVID-19 pandemic, are times when scams run rampant.
“To be in that situation and have someone try to scam you while you’re already pressed for funds, it’s just one of the lowest forms of life you run into," Gadansky said.
Gadansky said the Better Business Bureau is now working with police to catch the scammers. Meanwhile, Taylor’s son has returned to work, but she’s still trying to help him file for back pay. She also wants others to know scammers are out there and waiting for their next victim.
“[I reached out] to save other people," Taylor said. "To save other people from going through it. How many people have given them just $1.90, but they’ve given it to them on their card?”
Gadansky told WAVE 3 News if people have encountered a similar scam, to call the Better Business Bureau at (502) 583-6546.
