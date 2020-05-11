19-year-old charged with reckless homicide in police pursuit killing two in Madison

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police served an arrest warrant Monday for a 19-year-old involved in a police pursuit and deadly crash back in January that killed two passengers.
Following an investigation by ISP, 19-year-old Blake Coombs has been charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement causing death and two counts of reckless homicide.
On January 9, a Madison, Indiana police officer attempted a traffic stop on a 2005 Toyota, driven by Coombs. The vehicle fled police, beginning a pursuit northbound on State Road 7.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
Indiana State Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the pursuit. Coombs’ vehicle continued pursuit until losing control on State Road 256, running off the road and hitting two utility poles on the northeast corner of the intersection.
Two passengers in the vehicle died due to their injuries, 18-year-old Tyler Cooley from Hanover and 19-year-old Brooklyn James from Madison.
Coombs was airlifted from the scene to University Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. Blood test results showed that Coombs had controlled substances in his system at the time of the crash.
Police also said that Coombs was unlicensed during the incident.
After release from the hospital, Coombs was booked at Metro Corrections with a parole violation warrant before being transferred over to the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility on an unrelated charge.
The Jefferson County (Ind.) Prosecutor’s Office released a statement that Coombs had been investigated for a possible theft of a vehicle, and that he and Cooley were suspects in a burglary where a television and power tools were stolen. At the crash site, investigators found power tools and “remnants of a television” according to the statement.
Coombs is awaiting a trial appearance at the Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.