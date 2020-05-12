Beshear confirms 2nd minor hospitalized with rare condition possibly related to COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Twenty-four hours after an emotional Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that a 10-year-old was on a ventilator, he delivered the news that a 16-year-old is now struggling with the same, rare condition that could be linked to the coronavirus.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said Tuesday that the teenager is battling what is described as a pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.
The 16-year-old is in better shape than the 10-year-old, but the younger of the two patients, described Monday as being critically ill, is improving, Beshear said.
“The 10-year-old is showing signs of improvement,” the governor said during his daily briefing. “Some of his medications are being reduced.”
Stack said the 16-year-old patient is in a regular medical bed, and was admitted to the hospital “out of abundance of precaution.”
This story is being updated.
