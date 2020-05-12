Bike sales and service economic bright spot during coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While it seems all the economic news during the pandemic is bad, some businesses are very busy. Among them are bicycle sales and repair shops. As many people are still working from home, they want to get outside with the kids and many are choosing a bike ride.
"It's astounding, we've never seen this much business" said, Christine Vaughan of Middletown Cycling.
It’s one bike sale after another at their store on Shelbyville Road. After Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear deemed bike shops and service essential, employees put their masks and gloves on and started wiping down bikes after each appointment.
"We've got all the employees working as much as they want to," Vaughan said, "to help sell bikes to all the people that want them, so it's been amazing."
From kids just learning how to ride to adults needing an upgrade, sales are up 40% to 50% over the same time last year. Middletown Cycling has also noticed big box stores selling out of adult bikes.
"We've got bikes coming in every day and we've got a shipment of about 36 bikes yesterday, so we are building them as fast as we can and getting them out on the floor to sale," Vaughan said.
A new bike was a Mother's Day gift for a lot of moms like Colleen Abate.
"I have two kids and both of them can now ride without training wheels," Abate said, "so it's time for us to have two grown up bikes so we can go on a family bike ride."
Even when gyms open again, many people told us they'll exercise outside for a while. Being outdoors is also helping with anxiety and boredom for kids stuck inside.
"It's nice," Abate said, "because you can just take a five minute break and you don't have to take an hour and a half or something you can just go around the neighborhood."
It’s not just traditional bikes flying out of the showroom, steep hills are no problem for electric bikes. At Pedego Electric Bikes in Louisville Highlands neighborhood, sales are soaring. The starting price for adult bikes start is approximately $2,000.
"We have probably doubled our sales," said Mark Noland, owner of Pedego Bike.
Noland said the big selling point is riding manually and being able to easily switch to electric. The bikes travel up to 20 miles per hour. It's a big plus for people who want exercise but may have physical limitations.
"People that have had knees replaced or hips replaced, it's very therapeutic," Noland explained.
Both businesses said they are also selling out of all the accessories - from bike helmets to bells.
