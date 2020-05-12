Breonna Taylor shooting: Warrant says suspect used her apartment to hide drugs

The warrant further shows how incredibly reckless and botched this situation was. It confirms that the suspected drugs and the two involved individuals were more than 10 miles away from Breonna. And oh by the way, officers FOUND the drugs and apprehended these individuals at this address. Where in the world was there was any probable cause after this point to break into Breonna’s home unannounced. It just goes to show how far the department will go to protect itself. First, the story from LMPD is that the officers knocked and announced before entering. Then, when witnesses all confirm that this did not happen, the narrative changes to it being a no-knock warrant. The truth will come out. And when it does, it will vindicate Breonna’s good name and confirm how truly egregious these actions were.