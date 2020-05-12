Breonna Walker shooting: Warrant says suspect used her apartment to hide drugs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A deadly officer-involved shooting that is gaining national attention might be linked to a drug trafficking ring, according to new documents just obtained by WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters.
Tuesday, just hours after high-profile attorney Ben Crump described LMPD’s deadly March shooting of Breonna Taylor the result of a “botched police raid,” WAVE 3 News found the search warrant LMPD officers were allegedly trying to serve the night of the shooting.
Taylor lived in an apartment on Springfield Drive, and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was inside with her when LMPD officials said the officers arrived and announced themselves even though the conditions of the no-knock warrant did not require them to do so.
The warrant listed Taylor and two men named Adrian Orlandes Walker and Jamarcus Glover. Investigators said both men were under suspicion of trafficking drugs.
A detective told the judge he believed Glover was using Taylor’s apartment as part of a trafficking ring, shipping drugs there to avoid detection.
The investigation described surveillance cameras at another address on Elliot Avenue, where Glover and Walker are accused of selling drugs, hiding packages and seeing as many as 20 cars pull up in a span of an hour.
The warrant said Glover and Walker were seen driving a red Dodge Charger listed in the warrant to Taylor’s house on multiple occasions.
In one instance, Glover picked up a USPS package from Taylor’s apartment and then took it to another “known drug house,” according to the warrant. Glover also was arrested on the night of the shooting.
During the raid at Taylor’s apartment, a man named Kenneth Walker allegedly shot one of the officers, forcing them to return fire, striking and killing Taylor. Any possible connection between Adrian and Kenneth Walker is not currently known.
