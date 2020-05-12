Column: Amid 21st-century pandemic, a 21st-century lynching

From Feb. 23, 2020, to May 7, 2020, nothing was done but protect those who lynched Maud. Then the attorney for one of the three apparently uploaded on Google a video of the lynching. The lawyer expected the video to protect his client. He may have calculated wrong. The video is so graphic. It shows two trucks following Maud as he jogged. Then they headed him off. He tried to avoid them. They closed in. One of the two men in the front truck jumped out to get Maud. One had a 357 magnum. The other had a shotgun. There was a struggle. One shot rang out. A second shot rang out. A third shot rang out. Maud was dead in the streets of Brunswick. It was all recorded on cellphone video by the third man in the second truck. It was a lynching in the 21st century.