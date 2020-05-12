Councilwoman Dorsey secures 20,000 PPE donation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey announced a large donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) will go to first responders throughout the metro.
Louisville Metro’s Sister City city in Jiujiang, China donated 20,000 PPE items for several organizations to use.
Some of the PPE from the donation were dropped off at the Park DuValle Senior Center in District 3 on Tuesday.
TARC drivers will receive some of the donations as well as the Metro Council to distribute throughout the districts.
Councilwoman Dorsey will also make sure that the City of Shively and the Hope Wellness Center has a needed supply of PPE in the event there are citizens who need protection from COVID-19.
“It’s very important to me that the organizations around here, especially as we’re talking about opening back up, but we’re still seeing the numbers go up and as people are getting out and moving around that they have the proper PPE to move around, " Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey told WAVE 3 News. "Not everybody has access to a mask or gloves so we wanted to make sure that we are doing that. We can’t cover everybody but we’re going to try and reach everybody in some type of way.”
First responders in Louisville Metro will get the bulk of the donations, which include masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer.
