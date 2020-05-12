Councilwoman Dorsey secures 20,000 PPE donation

“It’s very important to me that the organizations around here, especially as we’re talking about opening back up, but we’re still seeing the numbers go up and as people are getting out and moving around that they have the proper PPE to move around, " Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey told WAVE 3 News. "Not everybody has access to a mask or gloves so we wanted to make sure that we are doing that. We can’t cover everybody but we’re going to try and reach everybody in some type of way.”