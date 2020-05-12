Deep cleaning businesses helping reopen economy, fight coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pandemic shows that staying sanitary can pay dividends for Kentuckians’ health. Some claim it might become even more important as the country begins to reopen again.
So, deep cleaning businesses are on the front lines, now, helping people stay safe and get back to work.
A video shared by Bluegrass Sanitizing shows its process of electrostatic spraying. A person wearing complete personal protective gear mists surfaces in an office with a sanitizing solution. The spray gun equipped with a light or laser sight in some videos almost looks futuristic.
For some, cleaning like that will be a big part of life moving forward, at least for a little while.
“It was just random during the flu season, but now it’s looking like it’s becoming a regular thing,” David Pfleegor, a partner of the business, said.
He added, right now, Bluegrass Sanitizing is seeing a mix of open businesses, and those preparing to reopen, looking to get clean.
“We don’t know whether this pandemic is going to continue for months, for years, but our whole goal is to be community-based and focused,” Nick Brayton, another partner, said. “We really want to just help people.”
At COIT Louisville, appointments took a hit when stay-at-home orders first went into place, but they’re beginning to get closer to normal now. President Mark Krish credits that to people getting back to work or staying in their homes, noticing they need a little help.
"People have been in their homes now for a good six weeks probably," he said. "While they're in their home, they're like everybody else. They notice things that need to be done. So, as soon as they feel comfortable, they're calling us."
Krish added that means he’s been able to bring back workers whom he temporarily had to let go when the pandemic first hit.
Both businesses acknowledge the future is fluid, but hope what they're doing helps move the region into it by providing a little peace of mind.
"A lot of people are scared to get back out there," Pfleegor said. "Whether it's being a patron at a facility or just going back to work period, we're hoping that our services can help ease that scare."
Bluegrass Sanitizing is also providing certificates to places they’ve cleaned. So, they can let the public know it has been done.
