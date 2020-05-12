Expungement Benefit Program helps former felons move on with their lives

Tolhurst was the guniea pig for a pilot program. Hardin Memorial Hospital helped Tolhurst with the expungement process and the associated costs to remove a Class D felony from her record. She says she’s grateful for the opportunity. She says, “Last week, I had a background check run and it came back clean for the first time in ten years. So that was pretty exciting to see that. and just how amazing that can be not only in my life but to other people who haven’t had that support. who need that support.”