Fischer announces allowances for expanded outdoor seating at restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Tuesday announced some good news for the city’s restaurant operators.
As statewide eateries get ready to reopen May 22, there are still some limitations. Indoor dining rooms can only seat 33 percent of its capacity. But there are fewer restrictions for outdoor dining, and that was behind Fischer’s announcement Tuesday.
The mayor said restaurants will be able to use more sidewalk space, and can even utilize their parking lots for outdoor seating.
“We are waiving the application fees for outdoor seating permits,” Fischer said. “Restaurants will still need to apply and show that they are properly insured.”
Fischer said he knows it’s hard enough to run a successful restaurant even at 100-percent capacity, so getting creative and allowing expanded outdoor seating could help some stay in business.
“We want to help them get more volume safely to their restaurants,” he said. “We know that the virus does not travel outdoors like it does indoors.”
