FORECAST: Showers accompany a warm front Wednesday

- Much warmer by the end of the week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to increase with showers south of Louisville overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 40s.
Showers likely Wednesday as the warm front continues to lift north. Rain chances highest in southern Kentucky will fade the farther north you go. Temperatures held down with cloudy skies top out in the 60s. Showers will remain possible near and northeast of Louisville in the early evening, but we’ll dry out across the region Wednesday night.
A strong south wind overnight will allow for temperatures to rise back to near 60 by sunrise on Thursday morning. A few isolated storms are possible on Thursday, but by and large it will be drier with partly sunny skies and highs back in the 80s!
Friday and Saturday will be warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms at times. While we may get a break at the end of the weekend, next week looks very warm if not hot.
