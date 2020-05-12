Graduation day set for New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – A graduation date has been set for New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation seniors.
The district announced it will host two graduation ceremonies on July 18. Floyd Central High School’s graduation will be at 10 a.m. New Albany High School’s ceremony will start at 1 p.m.
District leaders said the ceremony will be as close to traditional as possible but changes will be made to keep everyone healthy.
Final details about the ceremonies will be released as the date gets closer.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.