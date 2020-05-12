Hardin County phased reopening

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A timeline has been released for Hardin County to open its county facilities.
The phased reopening will start May 18. On that date, people are still encouraged to utilize services that do not require face-to-face interaction. Up to nine people wearing masks will be allowed in common areas.
“Given the critical and essential services county government provides and to mitigate risk to our vulnerable employees, I have determined the best approach is a phased reopening,” Judge/Executive Harry L. Berry said. “With consistent coronavirus exposure to our first responders and the primary election scheduled for June 23, 2020, we are limiting and mitigating risk to ensure continuity of operations of critical services.”
Exceptions to the May 18 open date include the following:
- County clerk: The clerk’s office will remain closed to the public until further notice. The clerk’s office will continue assisting citizens through online, mail-in and drop box services. Citizens with questions regarding the clerk’s services are urged to call (270) 982-8538.
- County attorney: The H.B. Fife Building housing the county attorney’s office will reopen to limited face-to-face services on June 1. Citizens must call before seeking access. Those requiring services from the Criminal/Civil Division should call (270) 765-6726, for Child Support call (270) 769-5380 and for CAMS (probation monitoring), call (270) 360-3228.
- Animal Care and Control: The shelter will begin accepting appointments for the return to field cat program and intake of all stray dogs on May 18. Intake of stray dogs has been limited to only those in imminent danger. Adoptions will begin on June 1 by appointment only. The services for owner surrender animals will begin at a later date.
- Library: The library will remain closed to the public until approval of the statewide library reopening plan. Contact free curbside pick-up will begin May 18.
- Recycling program: The recycling program will remain closed until the reopening of the Meade County Recycling center, which is undetermined at this time.
