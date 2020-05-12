Help may be on the way for Louisville renters during coronavirus pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local officials are looking to help unemployed residents with housing expenses during the pandemic.
Metro Council President David James, Councilman Steven Reed and the Louisville Apartment Association are all calling for congress to include rent relief in the next financial package.
The Louisville Apartment Association represents nearly 65-thousand rental units in Louisville Metro and surrounding areas.
Councilman James says with the July approaching, it could mean many families will be facing some difficult challenges for the first time. James says, “July, when the eviction stay order from the governor expires, there’ll be many many many people that have never experienced homelessness, facing homelessness, because they will be evicted from their apartments in which they live.”
Councilman James says right now there are more than 700-thousand Kentuckians who are unemployed in that could benefit from the package.
